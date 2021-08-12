Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 1,461 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $230.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.00. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $164.06 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

