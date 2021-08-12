ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 52.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,052. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 22.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.06.

CLPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

