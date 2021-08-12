Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Trading Down 7.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s share price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 1,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 324,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05).

Get Clene alerts:

CLNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 207,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,944.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $553.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Clene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.