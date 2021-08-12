CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,744. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $425.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 21.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CNB Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

