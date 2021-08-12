Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Issues Earnings Results

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%.

NASDAQ:COKE traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.21. The stock had a trading volume of 35,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,553. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a twelve month low of $223.50 and a twelve month high of $460.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

