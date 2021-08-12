Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,933. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.27. Codexis has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

