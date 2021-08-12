Coe Capital Management LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $174.73. 219,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,322. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

