Coe Capital Management LLC Has $568,000 Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,261. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

