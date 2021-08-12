Coe Capital Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Coe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 66.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter worth $1,664,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 34.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $259,424.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,725,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 941,949 shares of company stock worth $2,825,303. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SENS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.32. 27,800,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,094,723. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.50. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SENS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

