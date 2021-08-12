Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.55

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 22944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

