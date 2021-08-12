Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 62,429 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,692,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 98.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $187,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,646 shares of company stock worth $2,113,836. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $73.01. 8,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,509. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.43 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 410.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

