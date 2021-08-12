Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.78. 8,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,822. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $114.55.
In other Apollo Medical news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
