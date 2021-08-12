Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.78. 8,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,822. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.