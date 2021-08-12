Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. 13,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,619 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14,102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 151,318 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

