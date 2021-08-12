Columbia Property Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Columbia Property Trust has increased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 1,050.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

NYSE CXP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,338. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

