Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:STK)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of STK opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $36.08.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

