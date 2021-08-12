Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:STK)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of STK opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $36.08.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
