Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

CHCT stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.88. 1,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.433 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

