Comparing Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A mPhase Technologies 9.24% 38.33% 14.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and mPhase Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.01%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and mPhase Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A mPhase Technologies $30.28 million 0.77 -$14.09 million N/A N/A

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than mPhase Technologies.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

