Compass Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.21. 1,432,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,583. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

