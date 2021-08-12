Compass Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,540 Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $855,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KAPR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.30. 6,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

