Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.98. The company had a trading volume of 100,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,208. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. The firm has a market cap of C$319.54 million and a PE ratio of 15.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.92. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$3.96 and a 52-week high of C$6.74.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2493842 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

