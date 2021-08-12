Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) versus Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Critical Survey

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stryve Foods and Conagra Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Conagra Brands 1 5 1 0 2.00

Conagra Brands has a consensus price target of $36.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.59%. Given Conagra Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than Stryve Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and Conagra Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Conagra Brands 11.61% 15.33% 5.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and Conagra Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -52.46 Conagra Brands $11.18 billion 1.45 $1.30 billion $2.64 12.81

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conagra Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conagra Brands has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Stryve Foods on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Banquet, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Vlasic, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, Frontera, Chef Boyardee, and Alexia brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

