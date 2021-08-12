Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 29.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 37.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

PENN traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.21. 5,134,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -522.89 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.