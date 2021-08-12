Construction Partners, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Construction Partners in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

ROAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.