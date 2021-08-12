Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Releases Earnings Results

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 49,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,954. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $130.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.58. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a current ratio of 16.79.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CPSS. TheStreet upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.