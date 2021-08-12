Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.79. 12,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,727. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.35. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.94.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

