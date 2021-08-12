Convergence (CONV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.32 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $28.32 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Convergence has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00056365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.80 or 0.00891615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00111720 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 954,190,430 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

