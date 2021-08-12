Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.13. 6,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,337. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.80.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,183 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

