Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $169,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,877 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 27,963 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

TPR traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,938. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

