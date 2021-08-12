Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $185,000 in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $51.14. 10,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,169. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

