Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $278,000 in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 600.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 182.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,132 shares of company stock worth $5,127,215 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,655. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $28.91.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

