Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 27 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $1,301,000. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $22.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $586.10. The company had a trading volume of 68,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $630.82. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.