Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 53 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Raymond James raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

NYSE EL traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $325.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,188. The stock has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.36, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.62. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.14 and a twelve month high of $336.55.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.