CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 257.79% and a negative net margin of 359.28%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CORR traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.15. 228,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,580. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

