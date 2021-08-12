CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.56.

NYSE:COR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.64. 720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,198. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.42. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 15.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth about $2,285,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 24.7% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 586,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 116,089 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.