CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) PT Set at €27.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.20 ($26.12).

Shares of CCAP stock traded up €0.92 ($1.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €13.95 ($16.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,940 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.73. The stock has a market cap of $358.04 million and a PE ratio of -3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. CORESTATE Capital has a 12-month low of €10.43 ($12.27) and a 12-month high of €20.62 ($24.26).

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

