Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nova Leap Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Nova Leap Health’s FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

NLH stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.80. The company had a trading volume of 84,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.85. Nova Leap Health has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$0.99. The company has a market cap of C$62.23 million and a PE ratio of 31.54.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

