Cormark Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Cormark also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a 12-month low of C$49.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.44 million.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

