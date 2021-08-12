Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Insider Sells $227,400.00 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam J. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $521,400.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 67.64% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 634,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.