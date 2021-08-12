Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lowered by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 75,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,638,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 118,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,910,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $445.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,309. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.00. The company has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

