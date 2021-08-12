Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 122,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,280. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

