Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of CPNG opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Coupang has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $21,150,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

