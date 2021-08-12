Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Gap Down to $37.20

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.20, but opened at $34.01. Coupang shares last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 223,679 shares trading hands.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. cut their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,769,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,710,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

