Credit Suisse Group Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $80.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EBAY. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.08. The company had a trading volume of 507,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,830. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.