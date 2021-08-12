Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EADSF traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.00. 1,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.05. Airbus has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

