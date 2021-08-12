Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS:EADSF traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.00. 1,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.05. Airbus has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $140.00.
About Airbus
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
