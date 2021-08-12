Critical Analysis: Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60 Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $15.30, suggesting a potential upside of 35.88%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $316.35 million 3.32 -$410,000.00 $0.07 160.86 Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pop Culture Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accel Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment 4.32% 32.90% 8.09% Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Pop Culture Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion services, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning, brand personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

