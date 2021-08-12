Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cronos Group in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRON. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.77. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

