CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after buying an additional 397,871 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after buying an additional 372,335 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after buying an additional 313,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.96. The stock had a trading volume of 46,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,340. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.23 and a fifty-two week high of $272.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,834 shares of company stock valued at $77,432,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.59.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

