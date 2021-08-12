Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 40% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $364,162.42 and $273.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars.

