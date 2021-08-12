CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $254.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.71. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

