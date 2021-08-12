CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
CUBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.90.
Shares of CUBE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,206. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
See Also: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.