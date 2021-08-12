CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.90.

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,206. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

